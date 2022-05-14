Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 17:30-22:00 Live

A show is unfolding

The fans in the stadium are definitely in for a treat as the pre-race show starts.

Home Soil

A Polish rider hasn't won at Warsaw in a Speedway Grand Prix. However, with Zmarzlik on top and an additional four other Polish riders out on track tonight, the odds are in favour of a home crowd win. An what a crowd to do it in front of.

Championship table after the first race

Zmarzlik is leading the way on the top of the Championship. Can anyone dethrone him tonight?

1 - Bartosz Zmarzlik 20pts

2 – Maciej Janowski 18pts

3 – Mikkel Michelsen 16 pts

4 – Anders Thomsen 14pts

5 – Leon Madsen 12pts

6 – Matej Zagar 11pts

7 – Robert Lambert 10pts

8 – Jason Doyle 9pts

9 – Fredrik Lindgren 8pts

10 – Martin Vaculik 7pts

11 – Dan Bewley 6pts

12 – Patryk Dudek 5pts

13 – Tai Woffinden 4pts

14 – Jack Holder 3pts

15 - Max Fricke 2pts

16 – Pawel Przedpelski 1pt

Strong following

A massive 50,000 fans have gathered at the stadium tonight, waiting for all the action to unfold.

Hello and Welcome

The second round of the FIM Speedway Grand prix is ready for action. This time around, we head to Warsaw, Poland, where Bartosz Zmarzlik will be looking to steal a second win of the season in front of his home crowd.

Zmarzlik edges Madsen in thrilling qualifying session in Warsaw

Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik put in a stellar performance to top qualification in Warsaw on Friday night, narrowly edging out Leon Madsen.

Unlike last time out in Gorican the lead in Warsaw kept on changing at regular intervals as riders watched each other take different paths and set-ups to get used to the track and made their own adjustments.

Madsen was one of those who initially had the lead but then lost it, only to get it back with a blistering 13.181, the first rider to go sub-13.2.

However in the final sessions Zmarzlik gave the home fans something to smile about as he put in a 13.107.

Read the full report here

‘Polish fans will make it very special’ – F1 driver Kubica excited for Warsaw GP

F1 driver Robert Kubica cannot wait until the Speedway GP in Warsaw, Poland and hopes local favourite Patryk Dudek will claim victory in front of a 50,000-strong passionate crowd.

Bartosz Zmarzlik began the season in style with a stunning win at the Croatia Grand Prix, and Kubica is looking forward to another thrilling race on Saturday after watching qualifying on Friday. .

“It's a great event, not only for Polish riders, but also for myself being part of such a big event,” he told Eurosport Poland in an exclusive interview.

“I assume that it has been really difficult from organisational points of view, especially after what happened with Covid-19.

“I cannot wait for those grandstands to be full. Polish fans will make it very special, not only for riders, but for everyone attending the Grand Prix. I'm looking forward to such a nice experience.

Read the full story here

RACE FORMAT

Each round will feature 16 riders racing against each other in 20 heats, every heat consisting of four riders completing four laps of the track.

The winning rider in each heat will be awarded four points, two points for second, one for third and zero for fourth.

The eight riders with the most points at the end of the heats stage then move on to two semi-finals, with the top two from each of these semis then facing off in the final.

--

