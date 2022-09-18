Speedway

Speedway GP Malilla Highlights: Bartosz Zmarzlik wins 2022 SGP championship with victory in Sweden

Bartosz Zmarzlik became a three-time world champion in style with victory at the Speedway Grand Prix of Sweden. Zmarzlik won the title in the middle of the event after a problem for Leon Madsen in the semi-finals, but went on to win his third Grand Prix of 2022. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:03:43, an hour ago