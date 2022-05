Speedway

Speedway GP: Prague Round Recap: Martin Vaculik roars to victory

A thrilling night of Speedway Grand Prix action from Prague saw Martin Vaculik win his first race of the season while championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik missed out on a place in the final for the second round in a row.

00:03:15, an hour ago