Speedway

Speedway GP Torun: ‘Speedway out of the top draw!’ – Wildcard Kacper Woryna puts on a show in Heat 3

Kacper Woryna produces a stunning ride including a brilliant overtake on Tai Woffinden to win Heat 3 at the Speedway Grand Prix in Torun. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:03:01, an hour ago