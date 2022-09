Speedway

Speedway GP, Vojens - First five riders make gate picks as Dan Bewley sets pace

Dan Bewley, Leon Madsen, Patryk Dudek, Bartosz Zmarzlik and Jason Doyle, the five fastest riders for qualifying for the Speedway Grand Prix of Denmark select their start numbers and gates for the race in Vojens. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:34, 32 minutes ago