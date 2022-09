Speedway

Speedway GP, Vojens: 'Training from the beginning' - Championship rivals Zmarzlik and Madsen bond over their kids

Bartosz Zmarzlik and Leon Madsen are going head-to-head in the battle for the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix title but have much in common off the track too as they bond over their children and parenting.

