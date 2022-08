Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix 2022: Andzejs Lebedevs and Jason Doyle collide in heat 3 but all four riders returned

There was a first turn crash between Andzejs Lebedevs and Jason Doyle in heat 3 at the FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff. However, no-one was deemed at fault and all four riders were allowed to return.

00:02:52, an hour ago