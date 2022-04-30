Bartosz Zmarzlik justified his tag as favourite for the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix with a dominant victory in the first race of the season in Gorican, Croatia.

The Croatian two-time world champion was fastest in qualifying and took first place in three of his four heats as well as the semi-final before leaving his rivals in his wake in the final.

Maciej Janowski came in second, Mikkel Michelsen third and Anders Thomsen in fourth.

More to follow...

