Speedway Grand Prix 2022: Bartosz Zmarzlik crashes in heat 15 and Pawel Przedpelski gets excluded

There was a first lap tangle involving Paweł Przedpelski and Bartosz Zmarzlik. Pawel Przedpelski was excluded as as result after the collision on the first corner. Zmarzlik put his bike down before Przedpelski's out of control bike could hit him. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix is available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:01:46, an hour ago