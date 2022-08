Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix 2022: Big crash as Adam Ellis collides into barriers again before withdrawing in heats

Adam Ellis had to withdraw in the second heat on Lap 2 after crashing out and the red lights came on. Ellis was already riding with an injured collarbone suffered in qualifying and he looks to have worsened it on Saturday evening. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix is available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:47, an hour ago