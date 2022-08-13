Dan Bewley has become the sixth different winner in the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix and he done it in style in front of a home crowd in Cardiff.

The young Brit had been in fine form all weekend after qualifying second on Friday and being a favourite going into Saturday’s showdown.

Ad

Bewley certainly didn’t disappoint, claiming three heat wins on the night and most of them by some margin. He made it through to the semi-finals after being on top after 20 heats.

Speedway GP Doyle crashes again and is visibly upset after heat 19 AN HOUR AGO

His semi-final saw him battle with Patryk Dudek, Fredrik Lindgren and Jason Doyle. On the start, Doyle saw himself excluded after touching the tapes, leaving just three men to compete.

Going from the inside gate didn’t prove effective and was beaten by Dudek, getting through to the Final as third choice on the gate pick.

In the final between Bewley, Dudek, Bartosz Zmarzlik and Leon Madsen, Bewley was able to go from gate 2, which left a smile on his face.

As the tapes rolled up on the final, Bewley flew out and never had to look back, cruising to his fist-ever Speedway Grand Prix win.

It is Bewley who picks up 20 championship points to move him onto 64 which puts him comfortably in the top six in the standings. He becomes the first British winner in Cardiff in 15 years.

Bartosz Zmarzlik (+0.878) came in second while his compatriot Patryk Dudek (+1.346) took third. Denmark's Leon Madsen had to settle for fourth (+3.751).

Despite the heroics of Bewley, the night proved difficult for the riders, with the track not always being optimal. Doyle found himself off of his bike on three separate occasions, leaving him frustrated with the track.

Tai Woffinden had to withdraw halfway through the night after becoming ill. He was transferred to a local hospital for checks.

The Brit suffered a crash during Friday’s qualifying but decided he could ride. However, Ellis collided with the barriers in his first heat and ultimately decided not to continue.

Championship after six rounds

1 – Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 96 pts

2 – Leon Madsen (Denmark) 74 pts

3 – Patryk Dudek (Poland) 65 pts

4 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 64 pts

5 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 62 pts

6 – Maciej Janowski (Poland) 60 pts

7 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 54 pts

8 – Jason Doyle (Australia) 54 pts

9 – Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 53 pts

10 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 52 pts

11 – Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 51 pts

12 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 51 pts

13 – Jack Holder (Australia) 44 pts

14 – Max Fricke (Australia) 41 pts

15 – Pawl Przedpelski (Poland) 22 pts

16 – Matej Zagar (Slovakia) 11 pts

- - -

Watch the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway GP Zmarzlik crashes on the first corner in heat 15 and Przedpelski is excluded AN HOUR AGO