Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix 2022, Denmark highlights: Bartosz Zmarzlik edges closer to Speedway Grand Prix title with victory

Polish rider Bartosz Zmarzlik is a step closer to a third world title in four years after a masterful performance in the final of the Speedway Grand Prix of Denmark. Zmarzlik roared to victory at the Vojens Speedway Centre ahead of Robert Lambert. Watch the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:03:46, an hour ago