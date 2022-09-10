Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 17:30-21:30 Live

Home stars

Ad

This weekends home stars are Leon Madsen, who is right up there in contention for the title, Mikkel Michelsen and wildcard Rasmus Jensen.

Speedway GP 'It's going to be a tough one' - SGP riders look ahead to Vojens meeting AN HOUR AGO

Michelsen is hoping he can fight tonight so he can be in that all important top six at the end of the season.

Read the full story here

Hello and Welcome

It's round eight of the FIM Speedway Grand Prix at Vojens, Denmark. With just three rounds left, we still have a good handful of riders left, hoping to be the overall victor of the championship.

Bewley continues fine form to top Denmark qualifying

Dan Bewley has continued his fine form, topping the qualifying session for tonight’s main event at the Vojens Speedway Center in Denmark.

After having back-to-back wins in Cardiff and Poland, Bewley is the man to watch. Leon Madsen, Bartosz Zmarzlik and Patryk Dudek all set competitive laps, but no-one could beat the man of the moment.

Bewley continues great run of form with fastest qualifying time for SGP Vojens

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website.

RACE FORMAT

Each round will feature 16 riders racing against each other in 20 heats, every heat consisting of four riders completing four laps of the track.

The winning rider in each heat will be awarded four points, two points for second, one for third and zero for fourth.

The eight riders with the most points at the end of the heats stage then move on to two semi-finals, with the top two from each of these semis then facing off in the final.

- - -

Watch the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway GP Madsen 'doing everything he can' to catch 'robot' Zmarzlik in SGP title race 2 HOURS AGO