12:48 - Last laps are starting

As riders start to set their last laps, Bewley is still the man to beat and it's proving that his 13.669 time is looking like it'll be the best this track can give.

12:35 - Bewley goes fastest

Bewley sets a 13.669, making him the fastest man at the moment. He's having a good back end of the season.

12:33 - Few mishaps

Woffinden is off his bike while setting his second set of laps.

12:30 - Halfway Point

No-one seems to be competing with Madsen's time at the moment. He's sitting as the fastest and it'll put him in a great position for tonight's main event.

12:23 - Madsen goes fastest

Madsen has now become the fastest man in Vojens with a 13.701.

12:17 - Final first laps are over

Fredrik Lindgren, Benjamin Basso and Emil Breum are the last to set their first laps but none of them can test Dudek's time.

12:14 - Bewley puts himself in second

Tai Woffinden, Dan Bewley and Max Fricke take to the track. Bewley sets a 13.769, sitting him just behind Dudek in second.

12:10 - First track grading

There's a small break in proceedings while the first lot of track grading happens.

12:08 - Zmarzlik can't match Dudek

Andzejs Lebedevs, Rasmus Jensen and Bartosz Zmarzlik are up next but no-one can go as quick at Dudek.

12:06 - Dudek takes fastest

The trio of Poles in Patryk Dudek, Maciej Janowski and Pawel Przedpelski set their first flying laps. Dudek puts in a nice lap at 13.748.

12:04 - Madsen goes fastest

Jack Holder, Robert Lambert and Leon Madsen are next up. Lambert goes fastest with a 13.883 but Madsen goes just that bit quicker with 13.878 to be the man on top of the timings.

12:01 - Vaculik sets the first fast time

Mikkel Michelsen, Jason Doyle and Martin Vaculik are the first three riders out. Vaculik is leading the way with a 13.939.

Wildcard

This weekends Wildcard is Danish star Rasmus Jensen, who is making his first appearance in a Speedway Grand Prix event.

Hello and Welcome

We are now on Round Eight of the FIM Speedway Grand Prix and this weekend, the journey takes us to Vojens in Denmark.

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website.

How qualifying works

Qualifying usually takes place on the same day as the race and allows the rider to secure first choice of starting number. However, it's a day earlier in Cardiff, giving fans of the sport action the day before the showdown.

Every rider will start from each of the four gates at least once, but will start from one gate twice. Qualifying practice provides the opportunity to ensure they have the right starting positions at the right time.

Riders take to the track in groups of three, trying to clock the fastest laps in three blocks of two minutes. The rider who records the fastest lap is rewarded with first choice of starting number for the event. Second place chooses next and this continues right down to 16th place selecting last.

The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

