Speedway Grand Prix 2022, Denmark - ‘This season has been very hard for everyone!’ – Bartosz Zmarzlik after Vojens win

Polish rider Bartosz Zmarzlik spoke to Eurosport after his win in Vojens. Zmarzlik is a step closer to a third world title in four years after a masterful performance in the final of the Speedway Grand Prix of Denmark. Zmarzlik roared to victory at the Vojens Speedway Centre ahead of Robert Lambert.

00:00:28, an hour ago