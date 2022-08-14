Dan Bewley has become the sixth different winner in the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix, and he was left to proudly reflect on his exploits in Cardiff.

The young Brit had been in fine form all weekend after qualifying second on Friday and was a favourite going into Saturday’s showdown - an event in which he thrived

Bewley flew out and never had to look back, cruising to his first-ever Speedway Grand Prix win. In picking up 20 championship points, he moved onto 64, which puts him comfortably in the top six in the standings.

He also became the first British winner in Cardiff in 15 years, something that was not lost on him as he reflected on what the occasion meant to him.

“It was pretty crazy," he said. "It was only the last lap of the final where I really noticed the crowd.

“I could hear them for the last couple of laps and it was pretty cool. You have to remain focused and not let the bike get ahead of you on these tracks. I was just thinking ‘we’re here, we’re here – don’t throw it away'. It all worked out well.

“I stayed cool and this gives me a taste of what it’s like to win. It only makes me want to have more wins now.”

Racing in his first Speedway GP final, Bewley thrived under the weight of expectation from the Cardiff crowd, and it was a weight he was only too happy to carry.

“People were saying about the pressure, but I feel good under pressure," he said. "I feel like you have to earn pressure. If you have pressure on you, it’s a good thing. You don’t get it for no reason.

“Coming from Britain, you don’t have to do a lot and people big you up a little bit too much. You have to go through some tough times to try and make it in Poland and really try and progress. Me and Robert Lambert have followed on from Tai. Tai is one of the best in the world.

“I feel like Tai has been the inspiration for us to make this step and get to that level. Hopefully we can be the inspiration for some British riders to not only focus on racing in Britain, but to take that next step and do what it takes. If you do, you can be here too.”

Championship after six rounds

1 – Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 96 pts

2 – Leon Madsen (Denmark) 74 pts

3 – Patryk Dudek (Poland) 65 pts

4 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 64 pts

5 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 62 pts

6 – Maciej Janowski (Poland) 60 pts

7 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 54 pts

8 – Jason Doyle (Australia) 54 pts

9 – Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 53 pts

10 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 52 pts

11 – Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 51 pts

12 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 51 pts

13 – Jack Holder (Australia) 44 pts

14 – Max Fricke (Australia) 41 pts

15 – Pawl Przedpelski (Poland) 22 pts

16 – Matej Zagar (Slovakia) 11 pts

