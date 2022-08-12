Dan Holder was the quickest man on track in qualifying for the FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff.

The Australian’s time of a 12.809 proved difficult to beat but Britain’s Dan Bewley made sure he was breathing down his neck in second with a 12.810.

Ad

Coming in third was Pawel Przedpelski but the Polish rider missed his chance at picking a gate when he arrived too late for the selection, meaning he had to settle with being last pick.

Speedway GP 'He's come in hot' Tough fall for wildcard Ellis in Cardiff SGP qualifying 38 MINUTES AGO

Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik, who has been a king in qualifying his year, could only finish ninth fastest, making his gate choice of 10 a lengthy decision.

Track grading proved to be valuable in Cardiff, with most of the fastest times set just after the treatment.

Maciej Janowski set a time of 12.910 on his very first lap after some grading and couldn’t go any faster as the afternoon progressed. However, it did set him up in a comfortable fifth place and choosing gate number 1 in the draw.

Wildcard Adam Ellis had an uncomfortable end to his qualifying. The Brit came into some difficulty with his bike, sending him flying into the barrier and his bike

landing on him. He was able to walk away but wasn’t able to attend the draw, leaving his mechanic to choose number 7.

The two top men of Holder and Bewley went with obvious choices to maximise their race chances on Saturday. Holder, with the first pick, went for 5 with Bewley

choosing 13.

'He's come in hot' Tough fall for wildcard Ellis in Cardiff SGP qualifying

Martin Vaculik is unable to ride this weekend. The Slovakian has an ongoing injury, so Andzejs Lebedevs from Latvia is subbed in for the weekend.

Unfortunately, he was unable to be competitive due to his bike and gear not arriving yet. He tried a few laps on a bike borrowed from Max Fricke but ultimately decided not to ride.

Qualifying Result and Gate Choice

1 – Jack Holder (Australia) - 5

2 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) - 13

3 – Pawel Przedpelski (Poland) - 3

4 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) - 8

5 – Maciej Janowski (Poland) - 1

6 – Patryk Dudek (Poland) - 2

7 – Jason Doyle (Australia) - 12

8 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) - 14

9 – Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) - 10

10 – Leon Madsen (Denmark) - 6

11 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) - 4

12 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) - 15

13 – Anders Thomsen (Denmark) – 11

14 – Adam Ellis (United Kingdom) - 7

15 – Max Fricke (Australia) - 16

16 – Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia) - 9

--

The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway GP 'Here we go!' - Holder posts fastest qualifying time for Cardiff SGP 2 HOURS AGO