Speedway Grand Prix 2022: Jason Doyle excluded after charging the tapes in semi-final 1 in Cardiff

It was not Jason Doyle's night. After hitting the dirt three times on the way to the semi-final, he charged the tapes and was excluded from the penultimate stage. Patryk Dudek and Dan Bewley both qualified for the final. Watch the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix live and ad-free on discovery+.

00:01:41, 2 hours ago