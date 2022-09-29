Robert Lambert says a podium finish from the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix series "would mean the world" as he gears up for the final meeting of the season in Torun.

The British rider currently sits fourth in the standings, just three points behind third-place Patryk Dudek in the hunt for a bronze medal this year.

Ad

The season finale sees several riders in contention for a top-six finish which guarantees automatic qualification for the 2023 series, with Lambert in the position where he finds himself looking up the table as well as over his shoulder at the chasing pack.

Speedway GP 'After Teterow, everything seemed to work' - Dudek looks to continue fine form at SGP finale 20 HOURS AGO

Competing in just his second SGP season as a full-time rider, Lambert told Eurosport that he is eyeing a long-term future in the series and knows booking his place for next season is a priority although a medal would be a welcome bonus.

“Going into the last round, I need to be very optimistic as my main goal for the season was to get in the top six, and that hasn't changed throughout,” he admitted. “It's important to have that goal there and as long as I get in the top six, I'm going to be happy and, then obviously, anything above that is going to be a bonus for this year. Because I've achieved that goal.

He added: “I think that [winning a medal] would mean the world, definitely. I set out to improve and to show everyone who gave me the wildcard last year that I deserve it and ensures my place in the Grand Prix series.

“On a personal note, obviously, I want to stay for next season as well. Discovery has been doing a great job this year with taking over so yes, something I want to be part of in the future and not just short term.”

The 24-year-old heads into the meeting in Poland in good form with two podium finishes and a semi-final in his last three races, including a second-place finish behind new champion Bartosz Zmarzlik in round 8 in Vojens.

“That can be good for confidence coming in,” he said “I know that I can do it and perform at that kind of level. Everything needs to come together with the jigsaw of getting the bikes working well, and me in tune with everything. When that all comes together, there's no shadow of a doubt that I can get another podium.”

Further encouragement for Lambert comes from his familiarity with the track racing with his KS Torun team in the PGE Ekstraliga, although he remains cautious over how much of an advantage this will prove to be.

“We need to be open-minded and see what happens on the day because with Speedway we’ve seen before anything can happen,” he warned.

“Me racing there the last two seasons is going to give me another confidence boost but the Torun track is very simplistic. Anyone can be fast there, and everybody likes to race there so that's sort of opened up the playing field a little bit.

“But now we've obviously got more knowledge and experience at the track than a few others so that plays into my hands. Hopefully, everything will go well and then we can have a good result.”

'The opposition had no answers' - Zmarzlik storms to victory at SGP Denmark

Success in Torun will undoubtedly cap off a fine season for Lambert.

But while a top six finish is the aim as well as a possibility of a medal, he says he will be proud of what he has achieved regardless of the outcome.

“The season has been great,” he beamed. “I've obviously made steps forward and made progress, but progress has been consistent as well which is important.

“If you finish on a high, then you should come back on just as high so we're looking forward to and want to end with a good meet and good result that helps set you for a great mindset throughout the winter as well. Nice and positive and brings you in strong for the beginning of next year.

“If things go sideways, that's definitely a motivational boost for pushing forwards as well. So whichever way it goes, it's going to be good.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway GP 'This requires an extensive time to recover' - Fricke out of Torun SGP with injury after crash YESTERDAY AT 11:44