Heat 2 – Vaculik, Miskowiak, Lindgren, Dudek

Fredrik Lindgren goes flying around the outside to go from the back to second and nearly gets by Martin Vaculik. But, the Slovakian holds him off with some brilliant defending. Great Speedway! Jakub Miskowiak and Patryk Dudek finish third and fourth. The inside gate has won the first two races.

Heat 1 – Madsen, Michelsen, Holder, Lambert

Robert Lambert charges up the inside of Mikkel Michelsen at the end Lap 1 for second place, then nearly repeats the same move on Leon Madsen a lap later but comes up short. Jack Holder was out of the back from the start and fails to score a point in fourth.

Zmarzlik reveals secrets about his bike

SGP 2022 Champion Zmarzlik reveals secrets behind bike setups

The top-six battle

For those who are new to Speedway, finishing in the top six in the championship is crucial because it guarantees a place in next year’s field. From Dudek in third on 100 points, the next five riders are separated by 12 points down to Tai Woffinden on 88 points.

Bewley ready to ‘have some fun’

Dan Bewley topped qualifying earlier today from Martin Vacuilk and Leon Madsen. Bewley is among several riders who are in the hunt for a championship medal as he is just seven points behind Patryk Dudek. The British rider has been speaking exclusively to Eurosport ahead of the final round in Torun.

Hello and welcome

This is it, it’s time for the 10th and final round of the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix. The championship may have already been won by Bartosz Zmarzlik last time out, but there is still plenty on the line including the all-important battle to be in the top six of the overall standings to ensure a place on next year’s grid. We’re in for a cracking final night of action in Torun.

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website.

RACE FORMAT

Each round will feature 16 riders racing against each other in 20 heats, every heat consisting of four riders completing four laps of the track.

The winning rider in each heat will be awarded four points, two points for second, one for third and zero for fourth.

The eight riders with the most points at the end of the heats stage then move on to two semi-finals, with the top two from each of these semis then facing off in the final.

- - -

