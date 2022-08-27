Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 17:30-21:30 Live

Relive Bewley's win in Cardiff

Great Britain's Bewley wins Speedway GP final in Cardiff

'MEDALS THE AIM NOW' - DAN BEWLEY CONFIDENT OF STRONG FINISH AHEAD OF WROCLAW MEETING

Dan Bewley is hoping to use his maiden Speedway Grand Prix victory in Cardiff as a springboard to more success, starting this weekend in Wroclaw.

The ever-improving 23-year-old lit up the Principality Stadium, winning in his first SGP final in what has been an increasingly improving season.

Wildcard shocks Wroclaw

The weekend’s wildcard, Gleb Chugunov, surprised everyone by being the fastest man on track during this afternoon’s qualifying session for the showcase in Wroclaw, Poland tonight.

In the lead up to today's event, all eyes were on Dan Bewley after his win two weekends ago in Cardiff, and Bartosz Zmarzlik, being the home hero.

Hello and Welcome

In just under half an hour, the action at Wroclaw, Poland will kick off with the FIM Speedway Grand Prix.

Championship after six rounds

1 – Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 96 pts

2 – Leon Madsen (Denmark) 74 pts

3 – Patryk Dudek (Poland) 65 pts

4 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 64 pts

5 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 62 pts

6 – Maciej Janowski (Poland) 60 pts

7 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 54 pts

8 – Jason Doyle (Australia) 54 pts

9 – Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 53 pts

10 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 52 pts

11 – Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 51 pts

12 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 51 pts

13 – Jack Holder (Australia) 44 pts

14 – Max Fricke (Australia) 41 pts

15 – Pawel Przedpelski (Poland) 22 pts

16 – Matej Zagar (Slovakia) 11 pts

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website.

RACE FORMAT

Each round will feature 16 riders racing against each other in 20 heats, every heat consisting of four riders completing four laps of the track.

The winning rider in each heat will be awarded four points, two points for second, one for third and zero for fourth.

The eight riders with the most points at the end of the heats stage then move on to two semi-finals, with the top two from each of these semis then facing off in the final.

- - -

