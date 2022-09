Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix: Bartosz Zmarzlik wins Heat 17 as title rival Leon Madsen struggles

In a battle between the championship protagonists, Bartosz Zmarzlik showed why he is set to become the 2022 world champion by beating his rivals, including Leon Madsen. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

