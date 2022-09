Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix: ‘Big crash!’ - Pawel Przedpełski and Max Fricke collide in Heat 14

Pawel Przedpełski ran into the back of Max Fricke during Heat 14 at the Speedway Grand Prix Sweden. Przedpełski was disqualified from the heat whilst Fricke went to the medical centre but managed to come back for the restart. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:01:27, an hour ago