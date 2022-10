Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix: Confusion as Fredrik Lindgren exclusion is reversed before Tai Woffinden is excluded

There was lots of confusion in Heat 16 as Fredrik Lindgren is brought back to the restart after being excluded and Tai Woffinden is excluded instead.

00:03:39, an hour ago