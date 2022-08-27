The weekend’s wildcard, Gleb Chugunov, surprised everyone by being the fastest man on track during this afternoon’s qualifying session for the showcase in Wroclaw, Poland tonight.

In the lead up to today's event, all eyes were on Dan Bewley after his win two weekends ago in Cardiff, and Bartosz Zmarzlik, being the home hero.

However, neither were the fastest man, with Bewley third fastest and Zmarzlik down in seventh.

Jack Holder had an afternoon to forget when his bike chain came off during his second session. He was unable to set a lap when the track was in optimal conditions, leaving him down in 16th.

Maciej Janowski made sure he was in prime starting positions after being the second fastest. The Polish rider will surely be putting on a show in front of his home fans.

Leon Madsen was fourth fastest with Tai Woffinden rounding out the top five.

Robert Lambert had set a time of 15.193, which would have seen him top overall but got his time deleted and had to settle for 11th.

Anders Thomsen will be missing for the rest of the season due to breaking his leg during the FIM GP Challenge in Glasgow last Saturday. Andzejs Lebedevs is taking over his duties and was 15th fastest.

Final Standings and gate choice

1 - Gleb Chugunov (Poland) - 7

2 - Maciej Janowski (Poland) - 13

3 - Dan Bewley (Great Britain) - 5

4 - Leon Madsen (Denmark) - 9

5 - Tai Woffinden (Great Britain) - 10

6 - Patryk Dudek (Poland) - 12

7 - Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) - 15

8 - Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) - 1

9 - Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) - 4

10 - Max Fricke (Australia) - 2

11 - Robert Lambert (Great Britain) - 8

12 - Jason Doyle (Australia) - 11

13 - Pawel Przedpelski (Poland) - 14

14 - Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) - 16

15 - Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia) - 6

16 - Jack Holder (Australia) - 3

