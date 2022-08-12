Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 14:55-16:20

'I WANT TO GET TO THE FINAL' - ROBERT LAMBERT TARGETS GLORY AT 'ELECTRIC' CARDIFF MEETING

Robert Lambert is eyeing more final appearances and even a podium finish at the Speedway Grand Prix as he remains optimistic for the remainder of the season – starting this weekend in Cardiff.

The SGP arrives in Great Britain for round six at the Principality Stadium with five races left to decide the championship.

The FIM Speedway Grand Prix finally returns after a lengthy summer off. This time, we're in Cardiff with plenty of riders out for the win.

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website.

How qualifying works

Qualifying usually takes place on the same day as the race and allows the rider to secure first choice of starting number. However, it's a day earlier in Cardiff, giving fans of the sport action the day before the showdown.

Every rider will start from each of the four gates at least once, but will start from one gate twice. Qualifying practice provides the opportunity to ensure they have the right starting positions at the right time.

Riders take to the track in groups of three, trying to clock the fastest laps in three blocks of two minutes. The rider who records the fastest lap is rewarded with first choice of starting number for the event. Second place chooses next and this continues right down to 16th place selecting last.

