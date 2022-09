Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix: ‘He’s had an amazing year’ – Woffinden congratulates Zmarzlik

Tai Woffinden was one of the first people to congratulate Bartosz Zmarzlik during the semi-final stages of the Swedish GP when the Pole became world champion. Zmarzlik has now joined Woffinden as a three-time world champion. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:10, an hour ago