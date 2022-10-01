Leon Madsen is “hopeful” he can make a stronger bid for the Speedway Grand Prix title in 2023 after finishing runner-up to Bartosz Zmarzlik this season.

It’s the second time Madsen has finished as the runner-up in the championship and he is yet to become world champion, although he did win the European title this year.

He failed to win a Grand Prix this season but has been open about making changes to his bike to make improvements ahead of next year.

“I would like to become world champion one day,” said Madsen. “Hopefully I can push harder for the title.

“I still feel like we’ve been progressing, especially in the second half of the season I feel I learned a lot.

“I feel I’m still learning and am getting better. Hopefully we can keep that progress up and come out next season in better shape and push for that title.”

Britain’s Dan Bewley is another potential candidate to challenge for the title in 2023 after an impressive debut full-time campaign where he won two events.

Bewley won back-to-back races on home soil in Cardiff and in Wroclaw, Poland, which he described as “fun”, and he thanked everyone who supported him during the season.

“The goal was to learn as much as we could and to qualify for the GPs, which we have done,” added Bewley.

“We learned a lot of good lessons for next year so I look forward to the future. As good as it is when you win, you soon move onto the next one and we learned some things, especially from the last couple of rounds.

“Sometimes when you win it’s almost easy and you don’t learn as much on your bad nights.”

