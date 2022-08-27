Bewley scraped through the heats and was the last qualifier for the semi-finals. But, he hit top form when it mattered most to win his semi-final and dominated the final to beat Leon Madsen, Robert Lambert and Marciej Janowski.

He became the first rider to win multiple events this season which is something he thought wouldn’t happen so soon.

"Tonight was pretty unbelievable,” said Bewley. “After the win in Cardiff it became a bit more realistic but I never expected it to happen this quick.

“I just tried to approach every race the same but since Cardiff a lot more people have said they are tipping me to win so maybe they know something!"

Bewley, who is now third in the Speedway GP standings with three rounds remaining, switched bikes mid-way through the heats after struggling on his first bike.

It paid off as he won his final heat to make the semi-finals and went on to win at the Olympic stadium.

“We had to work pretty hard in the pits,” added Bewley. “It’s funny in practice, both bikes felt good but I just rode the one that I normally use here and it wasn’t working and the track was a little bit different tonight.

“Just because we have this wildcard for next year it doesn’t mean we are going to rest. Everything we can do this year will help next year, I just want to come out here and do the best I can, try and win, if we can have some nights like tonight it will be pretty cool.”

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS AFTER 7 EVENTS

1 – Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 108 pts

2 – Leon Madsen (Denmark) 92 pts

3 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 84 pts

4 – Patryk Dudek (Poland) 76 pts

5 – Maciej Janowski (Poland) 74 pts

6 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 70 pts

7 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 68 pts

8 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 64 pts

9 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 61 pts

10 – Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 58 pts

11 – Jason Doyle (Australia) 57 pts

12 – Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 51 pts

13 – Jack Holder (Australia) 50 pts

