Anders Thomsen has joked that he might need to crash again before future FIM Speedway Grand Prix races after his victory in Gorzow.

The Danish rider claimed his first win of the season at the meeting in Poland, remarkably just 10 days after suffering a crash racing for Sønderjylland Elite Speedway in his native Denmark.

Ad

Thomsen spent a night in hospital after the incident and his participation in the fifth round of SGP action looked to be under threat.

Speedway GP ‘People said he shouldn’t be riding!’ – Thomsen powers to SGP win in Gorzow 4 HOURS AGO

However, the rider bounced back in style, finishing ahead of Martin Vaculik and championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik in second and third respectively.

“Maybe before the next Grand Prix I need to crash again,” he told Scott Nicholls in his post-race interview.

The victory was also Thomsen’s first SGP win of his career and he was understandably delighted with the result at the Edward Jancarz Stadium, where he races for Stal Gorzow in the Ekstraliga.

“Wow! My first ever win and on my home track in Poland? Wow, what an amazing feeling and what lovely fans we have here.

“This is my dream come true since I was a small guy only three years old and I started riding a speedway bike, I told my dad that I want to be in the Grand Prix. Now I'm the Grand Prix and I'm the top of the podium so I'm so happy.”

‘People said he shouldn’t be riding!’ – Thomsen powers to SGP win in Gorzow

GORZOW RESULTS

1. Anders Thomsen - 20

2. Martin Vaculik - 18

3. Bartosz Zmarzlik - 16

4. Patryk Dudek - 14

5. Dan Bewley - 12

6. Robert Lambert - 11

7. Leon Madsen - 10

8. Jason Doyle - 9

9. Mikkel Michelsen - 8

10. Tai Woffinden - 7

11. Jack Holder - 6

12. Frederik Lindgren - 5

13. Pawel Przedpelski - 4

14. Szymon Wozniak - 3

15. Maciej Janowski - 2

16. Max Fricke - 1

CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER FIVE ROUNDS

1. Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 78

2. Leon Madsen (Denmark) 60

3. Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 53

4. Maciej Janowski (Poland) 53

5. Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 51

6. Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 50

7. Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 49

8. Patryk Dudek (Poland) 49

9. Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 47

10. Jason Doyle (Australia) 44

11. Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 44

12. Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 42

13. Max Fricke (Australia) 33

14. Jack Holder (Australia) 32

15. Pawel Przedpelski (Poland) 19

16. Matej Zagar (Slovakia) 11

---

Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway GP Thomsen takes SGP win in Gorzow as Zmarzlik extends championship lead 5 HOURS AGO