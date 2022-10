Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix: ‘It’s an amazing feeling’ – Martin Vaculik ‘very happy’ to win 2022 finale

Martin Vaculik says he has “an amazing feeling” after winning the final round of the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix in Torun. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:01:00, 2 hours ago