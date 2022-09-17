Bartosz Zmarzlik says the manner he won the 2022 FIM Speedway was “unbelievable” as he took victory at the Grand Prix of Sweden while becoming world champion.

A mechanical problem for Leon Madsen in the first semi-final meant Zmarzlik won the title, but he also went on to take his third victory of the season by dominating the final.

The now three-time world champion held off Fredrik Lindgren, Maciej Janowski and Tai Woffinden in a one-sided final which he led from start to finish.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Zmarzlik. “I fully focused for tonight because I wanted the win.

“I will think a little more about this after the season because now I don’t really know what to make of today.

“I can take it easy and see what my family and friends think about me today!”

Having won the title in 2019 and 2020, Zmarzlik narrowly lost out to Russian rider Artem Laguta last year but has been the class of the field for the majority of this season.

He has reached the most finals this year, had the most podiums, and the most wins while his rivals have been inconsistent.

The Pole is relieved to have wrapped up the title before riding on home soil in Torun in the final round of the season on October 1.

“I am very happy about winning the championship and today’s meeting because winning for me is really important,” added Zmarzlik. “The champion must feel like one, right? And this was the plan.

“I am happy because I have won before Torun and I can relax. The last four years and months have been really hard for the head with fighting for all of the championships.

“Sometimes it is hard for the body and the heart because you push to the maximum for all of the results and you can feel tired about this. But now I’m happy.

“My best friends and family have had really big support for me and I fight for them and all the people around me.”

