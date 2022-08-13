Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix: Jason Doyle crashes in Cardiff and Mikkel Michelsen is excluded for clipping him

Jason Doyle goes down on the first lap on heat 13, losing control of his bike on the back straight, but was he clipped? Mikkel Michelsen does clip him and is deemed to be at fault, leaving him excluded. Was that a harsh decision? Michelsen definitely thought so... The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix is available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:51, 15 minutes ago