Martin Vaculik won his second Speedway Grand Prix of 2022 with victory at the season-finale in Torun.

Vaculik was on top form all night, winning his opening three heats before dominating the final by beating Bartosz Zmarzlik, Maciej Janowski and Leon Madsen.

The Slovakian chose Gate 2 for the final and got the perfect start by beating Zmarzlik to Turn 1. As hard as the newly crowned champion tried, he couldn’t do anything about Vaculik.

Maciej Janowski and Leon Madsen battled for third, with the former coming out on top to make it two Polish riders on the podium in front of their home crowd in Torun.

A disappointing night for Patryk Dudek, who came into the event in the bronze medal position, saw him drop to seventh in the championship with Janowski’s podium vaulting him up the order into third in the championship behind Madsen.

Fredrik Lindgren, Robert Lambert and Dan Bewley did enough to hold onto a top-six place in the championship which means they are guaranteed to be in next year’s Speedway GP field.

Andzejs Lebedevs was the best of the non-permanent riders with his first semi-final appearance of 2022.

The Latvian won a thrilling Heat 4, after going three-wide for the lead with Janowski and Jason Doyle, and also took victory in Heat 15.

There was confusion in Heat 16 when Lindgren was originally excluded from jumping the start, before being called back with Tai Woffinden being excluded instead for his movement before the tape went up. It likely cost the Briton a place in the semi-finals.

FINAL STANDINGS – 2022 SPEEDWAY GRAND PRIX

1 - Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 166pts (Champion)

2 - Leon Madsen (Denmark) 133pts

3 - Maciej Janowski (Poland) 106pts

4 - Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 103pts

5 - Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 103pts

6 - Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 102pts

7 - Patryk Dudek (Poland) 102pts

8 - Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 93pts

9 - Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 91pts

10 - Jason Doyle (Australia) 83pts

11 - Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 82pts

12 - Jack Holder (Australia) 67pts

13 - Max Fricke (Australia) 52pts

14 - Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 51pts

15 - Pawel Przedpelski (Poland) 29pts

16 - Andzejs Lebedevs (Latvia) 26pts

