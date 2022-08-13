Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix: Patryk Dudek wins first semi-final, Dan Bewley takes second in Cardiff

Dan Bewley, Patryk Dudek, Fredrik Lindgren and Jason Doyle battled the first semi-final at the Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff. On the start, Doyle saw himself excluded after touching the tapes, leaving just three men to compete. Dudek took first place and Dan Bewley finished in second. Watch the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:36, an hour ago