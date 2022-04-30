Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 11:55-13:30 Live

13:10 - Faster time for Holder

Jack Holder has been able to get a faster time out of his bike of a 14.781, but he still sits in 16th.

13:08 - Coming to an end

We’re now in the dying stages with the last few riders setting their final laps. Are we going to have a late surprise?

13:00 - Times aren't getting faster

Most riders are now setting times in the low 15s. Looks like we may have our winner in Zmarzlik.

12:57 - More downtime

We’ve got a few more minutes of break for some track preparations. The final laps will soon start.

12:50 - Rookie high

Rookie rider Dan Bewley is currently sitting in second. Impressive run from the Brit.

12:48 - Final runs commence

Riders are now starting their final runs, hoping to beat those earlier times.

12:42 - Favoured go again

The two favoured, Zmarzlik and Woffinden, are out on track but are both struggling to beat their fastest set time.

12:39 - Next three out on track

Pawel Przedpelski, Mikkel Michelsen and Martin Vaculik are the next out on track for their second run. Times have been improved but still not as quick as the times earlier in the session.

12:33 - Break time

There’s another small break in the session. Zmarzlik is looking very comfortable on top.

12:28 - Early runs have proven best

Those that went out first have seemed to have received the best track conditions. Australia’s Jack Holder has the slowest time in the top 16 of 14.911.

12:25 - Zmarzlik still the one to beat

No-one's been able to topple Zmarzlik yet. There’s still plenty of time in this session for someone to put in a faster time.

12:18 - Back with more action

After a small break in proceedings, we now have the next three riders out on track but none of them are able to touch Zmarzlik’s time.

Zmarzlik now fastest

Two-time world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik has knocked Thomsen off the top with a time of 14.339.

Tai Woffinden is now heading on track to set his first flying lap but his time only puts him 11th fastest so far.

Top for a minute

British rider Robert Lambert had set the fastest lap time briefly of 14.525 but was quickly beaten by Denmark's Anders Thomsen who was just ahead with 14.435.

And we are a go

The first handful of riders head out on track to give us all the first piece of action of the 2022 season.

‘I don’t care what people think’ – Woffinden ahead of new season

Tai Woffinden harboured ambitions to match Tony Rickardsson and Ivan Mauger’s record haul of six Speedway GP world titles as soon as he collected his first back in 2013.

And he was in punchy mood ahead of the new season. Here is what he said.

“I remember when I said that I wanted to be the greatest of all time, people gave me so much stick for it, especially in Poland. But those people giving me stick are probably happy living where they live and working 9-5. They probably haven’t got the motivation to do anything.

“I always strive to be the best and I don’t mind saying it. I don’t care what people think. I still enjoy riding my bike. I love every single aspect of it. I am looking forward to seeing what I can achieve.”

Hello and welcome

We will bring you live comments from the first qualifying practice of the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix held in Gorican, Croatia. Three-time world champion Tai Woffinden is back to compete for a fourth title but the favoured Bartosz Zmarzlik will be out to claim the title for a third time himself.

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website

How qualifying works

Qualifying takes place on the same day as the race and allows the rider to secure first choice of starting number.

Every rider will start from each of the four gates at least once, but will start from one gate twice. Qualifying practice provides the opportunity to ensure they have the right starting positions at the right time.

Riders take to the track in groups of three, trying to clock the fastest laps in three blocks of two minutes. The rider who records the fastest lap is rewarded with first choice of starting number for the event. Second place chooses next and this continues right down to 16th place selecting last.

--

