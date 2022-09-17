Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 17:29-21:29 Live

MIKKEL MICHELSEN MISSINIG MALILLA MEETING

Mikkel Michelsen has been ruled out of his weekends action due to an ongoing ankle injury. Countryman Mads Hansen has been subbed in.

We're all the penultimate round of this years FIM Speedway Grand Prix. Bartosz Zmarzlik is in prime position to take the championship tonight, unless Leon Madsen can best his result. We're in for a cracking night of action in Malilla, Sweden.

JACK HOLDER HOLDS OFF MACIEJ JANOWSKI AND TAI WOFFINDEN TO TOP QUALIFYING IN MALILLA

Jack ack Holder made sure he was the man in prime position for tonight’s FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Malilla after setting the fastest lap during today’s qualifying session.

RACE FORMAT

Each round will feature 16 riders racing against each other in 20 heats, every heat consisting of four riders completing four laps of the track.

The winning rider in each heat will be awarded four points, two points for second, one for third and zero for fourth.

The eight riders with the most points at the end of the heats stage then move on to two semi-finals, with the top two from each of these semis then facing off in the final.

