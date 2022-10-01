The final round of the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix takes place in Torun, Poland this weekend with much still at stake for several riders.

Although Bartosz Zmarzlik wrapped up the title in the last round in Maililla, the battle for who will join him on the podium, as well as in next season’s championship, remains as heated as ever.

Leon Madsen sits in second place 17 clear of third and is guaranteed a medal unless for whatever reason he is unable to compete in the finale.

The race is on for third and a bronze medal reward at the end of a demanding season but equally, finishing in the top six provides as much an incentive for the chasing pack as it guarantees qualification for the 2023 campaign.

Here’s a look at the state of play ahead of the final showdown.

Patryk Dudek – 3rd place, 100 points

A slow start to the campaign saw the Polish star languishing towards the foot of the standings after three races with just 15 points to his name.

However, a dominant display in Teterow in round four kickstarted his campaign and since then, has looked unrecognisable from his early season form.

Four finals in the last six rounds – including that transformative win in Germany – as well as two further semi-finals, propelled him up the table and even the possibility of an outside shout at the championship with a few meetings to go.

It wasn’t to be however but another strong showing in Torun in front of his home fans will hand him bronze for the year as well as another chance in 2023.

Robert Lambert – 4th place, 97 points

Much like Dudek, Lambert has seen an improved second half of the campaign put him in contention for a podium finish.

Round seven in Wroclaw saw him achieve a first podium finish of the year in third place before going one better coming second in Vojens in round eight.

Although unable to make it a hat-trick in Malilla last time out, the Brit still reached the semis and on current form, is one of the toughest riders to beat in the series.

Dan Bewley – 5th place, 93 points

Lambert’s fellow Brit and Speedway of Nations final partner Bewley has actually already booked his place in next season’s championship following his second-place finish at the FIM GP Challenge.

It’s been a remarkable year for Bewley who otherwise wouldn’t have been competing in the series but for the suspensions of Russia pair Artem Laguta and Emil Sayfutdinov and has grabbed his chance with both hands.

After stunning the field with victory in Cardiff, Bewley became the first rider this year to win back-to-back meetings when he also triumphed in Wroclaw.

His chances of a medal may have slightly tailed off recently but if nothing else, Bewley has demonstrated so far that he is certainly not one to underestimate.

Fredrik Lindgren – 6th place, 92 points

The Swede continues to defy the odds as he battles with health issues following the effects of long covid.

Despite this, a determined Lindgren still finds himself in the hunt for top honours and a second-place finish in Malilla in round 9 on home soil leaves things finely poised.

A third career bronze medal is within reach if he can repeat this performance in Torun.

Maciej Janowski – 7th place, 92 points

Tipped to potentially challenge Zmarzlik for the championship at the start of the year, inconsistency has left Janowski fighting for his chance to compete in the series next time around.

After a strong start and recent good displays, Janowski will be hoping he isn’t left to rue disappointing efforts in the summer which ultimately put paid to his title challenge this year.

Tai Woffinden – 8th place, 88 points

Another rider who would have expected far more this season is the former three-time winner Woffinden.

With just two finals to boast of and just a single podium, the Brit would be the first to admit he has underachieved in 2022, even if bike issues and injury have played their part.

A medal is virtually out of the question but Torun presents an opportunity for Woffinden to salvage something from the campaign, and with that second final coming in the most recent meeting in Malilla, the 32-year-old has reason to be optimistic.

Jason Doyle – 9th place, 76 points

Technically still in the hunt for the top six but it would take a remarkable set of circumstances for the Australian to leapfrog the three riders above him in the standings.

Without a final appearance since round three in Prague back in May, it would be quite the turnaround in form for him to even challenge his rivals at this stage.

