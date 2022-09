Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix, Vojens: 'It's going to be a tough one' - Riders look ahead to Vojens meeting

Ahead of round 8 of the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Vojens, the riders look ahead at what many are expecting to be a 'tough' race. The Vojens Speedway Centre has already hosted the Speedway of Nations earlier this year. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:52, an hour ago