Speedway Grand Prix: ‘What a night for Martin Vaculik!’ – Slovakian wins final race of SGP season

Martin Vaculik won the final round of the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season in Torun with a brilliant performance in the final to round-off a near-perfect night. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport

00:03:19, 9 minutes ago