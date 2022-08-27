Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 11:55-13:20 Live

12:09 - Wildcard goes close

Gleb Chugunov, Martin Vaculik, who is back from injury, and Patryk Dudek set their first times next. Chugunov sets a 15.441, putting him in second for the moment.

12:07 - Zmarzlik on show

Bartosz Zmarzlik has now set a 15.429. Andrejs Lebedevs, who is subbing for the injured Anders Thomsen, set a 15.647. Pawel Przedpelski went close to Zmarzlik with 15.510.

12:05 - Bewley fastest

Dan Bewley now goes fastest with a 15.465. Mikkel Michelsen went close with a 15.482 but Robert Lambert could on get 15.597

12:02 - Woffinden fastest in first laps

Maciej Janowski, Tai Woffinden and Fredrik Lindgren are the first men on track. Fastest time so far, 15.528 from Woffinden.

Weekend Wildcard

The Wildcard for Wroclaw is Gleb Chugunov who rides at Betard Sparta Wroclaw with a whole host of riders on show today.

Polish stars on show

Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik will be putting on a show infront of his home fans alongside Maciej Janowski, Pawel Przedpelski and Patryk Dudek.

Hello and Welcome

Welcome to the next round of the FIm Speedway Grand Prix, this time at Wroclaw in Poland.

How to watch?

How qualifying works

Qualifying usually takes place on the same day as the race and allows the rider to secure first choice of starting number. However, it's a day earlier in Cardiff, giving fans of the sport action the day before the showdown.

Every rider will start from each of the four gates at least once, but will start from one gate twice. Qualifying practice provides the opportunity to ensure they have the right starting positions at the right time.

Riders take to the track in groups of three, trying to clock the fastest laps in three blocks of two minutes. The rider who records the fastest lap is rewarded with first choice of starting number for the event. Second place chooses next and this continues right down to 16th place selecting last.

- - -

