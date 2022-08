Speedway

Speedway Grand Prix Wroclaw Recap: Dan Bewley wins on thrilling night in Poland

Dan Bewley made it two wins in a row to win the Speedway Grand Prix in Wroclaw, having been the last qualifier to make the semi-finals. Watch the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:03:58, an hour ago