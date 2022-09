Speedway

'Stronger and stronger!' - Zmarzlik top rider from Speedway Grand Prix Denmark in Vojens

Bartosz Zmarzlik was in imperious form as he stormed to victory at the Speedway Grand Prix in Vojens, Denmark. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:38, 26 minutes ago