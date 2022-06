Speedway

‘Synchronised crashing’ - Tai Woffinden hits a rut and crashes into the barriers in heat 3 of Teterow Speedway GP

Tai Woffinden hit a rut, lifted and crashed into the barriers in the third heat of the Teterow Speedway GP. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:28, an hour ago