Patryk Dudek was thrilled with his victory in the Speedway Grand Prix at Teterow , with the Polish rider suggesting the race was won from the start.

The Bergring Arena track was extremely rutted, with a host of star names - most notably Maciej Janowski who failed to make the semis-finals - finding things tough.

Ad

In contrast, Dudek looked comfortable all evening. He powered through the heats at the top of the standings, won his semi and also dominated the final.

Speedway GP ‘I feel very happy’ - Dudek emerges as the winner in Teterow 42 MINUTES AGO

In beating championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik into second, Dudek revived his title hopes and was thrilled with his evening in Germany.

“Important for me, good points today,” Dudek said on Eurosport. “I had good gates today.

“We had a good set-up. When you win the start on this track it is easy.

“The corners were very dangerous. So the start was important. We talked before and the start was important today.”

‘I feel very happy’ - Dudek emerges as the winner in Teterow

After three disappointing races, Dudek powered into contention and is looking to take the momentum into the remaining races in the season.

“It was a tough start to the season," he said. "But I am now on the podium. So back in the game. These points were important for me. I am happy.

"I needed the points as I need to get in the top six as getting in the top six means championship next season the easy way."

The one downside for Dudek was an injury picked up early in the meet.

“I feel now very happy, but hard to say more as I have a problem with my balls after one heat,” Dudek said. “So tough night for me.”

The win moves Dudek on to 35 points for the season, while Zmarzlik leads on 62 points heading into round five at his home track in Gorzow.

- - -

The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway GP ‘He deserves this’ - Dudek powers to victory at Speedway Grand Prix in Teterow AN HOUR AGO