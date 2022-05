Speedway

'This is amazing!' - Bartosz Zmarzlik can't wait to race in front of home fans

Hear from current championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik as he tells Eurosport about how excited he is to race in front of his home fans in Warsaw. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:00:30, an hour ago