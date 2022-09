Speedway

‘This is unbelievable’ – Bartosz Zmarzlik becomes world champion in middle of Sweden Grand Prix

Following a mechanical problem for Leon Madsen, Bartosz Zmarzlik became the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix champion before his semi-final. He described the moment as "unbelievable". Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:03:28, 3 hours ago