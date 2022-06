Speedway

Thrills, spills and a championship lead for Bartosz Zmarzlik – A Speedway GP recap

The Speedway Grand Prix has produced some stunning moments in its opening four rounds. Bartosz Zmarzlik leads going into the fifth round in Gorzow. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:50, 2 hours ago