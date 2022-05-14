The latest Speedway Grand Prix race in Warsaw began with a show of solidarity between neighbours Ukraine and Poland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

With more than 50,000 fans packed into the national stadium in Warsaw, a huge Tifo display was unveiled with the flags of Ukraine and Poland stitched together.

The gesture took place during the Polish national anthem ahead of the race and was greeted with warm applause by supporters in the ground.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year. Poland has been an ally of Ukraine since, welcoming displaced people as refugees

The 2022 roster of qualified riders features three Poles including championship favourite Bartosz Zmarzlik, as well as Patryk Dudek and Pawel Przedpelski.

Defending champion from 2021 Artem Laguta and Emil Sayfutdinov, who finished third, have been unable to compete in this year’s championship after the FIM banned Russian athletes from competing following the invasion.

Ukrainian rider Vitalii Lysak was named as a reserve for the race as part of a further gesture from the hosts.

