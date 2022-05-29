Tai Woffinden has said he and his team “did the job we needed to do” after producing a fine performance to finish second at the Speedway Grand Prix in Prague.

Woffinden made a slow start to the season, picking up just four points in the opening race in Gorican, Croatia, and failing to make the semi-finals in a performance he described as "garbage".

However, he built on a solid performance a fortnight later in Poland where he secured 10 points and a semi-final spot by claiming second place in Czech Republic.

Speaking to Eurosport after the race, Woffinden was in a positive frame of mind.

“I feel good,” he said.

“Obviously the start of the season was quite tough. We went to Warsaw learning on the job, understanding things more and figuring it out. Every week I’m riding I’m learning more and more about how to get things set up this year.

“I started at the bottom and then at Warsaw we took a few steps up and then another few steps. We just need to keep doing that round by round until we are in the last round of the championship.

“For me, to be fast, you need to have the right set up and the bike needs to go forward. It’s a really simple sport but a really hard sport at the same time.

“Tonight we did the job we needed to do and we climbed another few steps up the ladder.”

